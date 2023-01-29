ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Police Spokesman claims Iyanya can be arrested after shoving fan in Awka

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music star Iyanya while performing at an event in Anambra state was recorded to have shoved a fan who was spraying him money.

Iyanya
Iyanya

What transpired: In the footage posted on Twitter by @missprettyrebel showed Iyanya performing his hit song 'One Side' to an excited audience in Awka. Standing next to the musician was a fan who was spraying him minted notes which he placed on his face. The fan's action appeared to have triggered Iyanya who shoved him off the stage before continuing to entertain the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

What Iyanya said: According to Iyanya, the money-spraying fan was using the minted notes to slap him. He revealed that his attempts to restrain the fan from what he described as a disrespectful act failed hence his decision to shove the fan off the stage.

"The guy kept slapping my face with the money and I tried to hold his hand and he continued. First, no matter how much you are spraying, don’t slap someone with it, that’s disrespectful."

Police spokesman reacts: According to DSP Bright Edafe who is the Spokesman for the Delta State Police Command, the fan who was shoved off from the stage can get Iyanya arrested should he choose to file an official report.

"Normally, if that guy makes an official report, @Iyanya can be arrested for this. I come in peace"

Iyanya's action has since split opinions on Twitter as some fans sided with him while others disagreed.

It's left to be seen if the money-spraying fan will file an official report that will get the 'Kukere' crooner arrested.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police Spokesman claims Iyanya can be arrested after shoving fan in Awka

Police Spokesman claims Iyanya can be arrested after shoving fan in Awka

'BBTitans': Sandra and Theo Traw evicted from Biggie's house

'BBTitans': Sandra and Theo Traw evicted from Biggie's house

King Perryy drops new single, 'On God'

King Perryy drops new single, 'On God'

'All Na Vibes': Taiwo Egunjobi's young-adult drama frustrates more than it excites [Pulse Review]

'All Na Vibes': Taiwo Egunjobi's young-adult drama frustrates more than it excites [Pulse Review]

M.I brings Vector, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz to Festival in Jos

M.I brings Vector, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz to Festival in Jos

Future Sounds Vol.40 featuring Timi Dre, John Dreyz, Triipy, D Yong, Marvy and more

Future Sounds Vol.40 featuring Timi Dre, John Dreyz, Triipy, D Yong, Marvy and more

Actor IK Ogbonna's mum passes away

Actor IK Ogbonna's mum passes away

'BBTitans': Yemi and Miracle almost exchange blows over Khosi's matter

'BBTitans': Yemi and Miracle almost exchange blows over Khosi's matter

'Ijogbon': Here's your first look at Kunle Afolayan's new movie

'Ijogbon': Here's your first look at Kunle Afolayan's new movie

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DSF, Skiibii

Skiibii reacts after Miss DSF accused him of stealing her belongings

Tems

Tems makes history with Oscar nomination [See Full Nomination List]

Portable

MURIC demands that NBC bans Portable's new song as it encourages ritual killing

Omah Lay

Omah Lay teases new single off upcoming 'Boy Alone' deluxe