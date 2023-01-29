Police Spokesman claims Iyanya can be arrested after shoving fan in Awka

What Iyanya said: According to Iyanya, the money-spraying fan was using the minted notes to slap him. He revealed that his attempts to restrain the fan from what he described as a disrespectful act failed hence his decision to shove the fan off the stage.

"The guy kept slapping my face with the money and I tried to hold his hand and he continued. First, no matter how much you are spraying, don’t slap someone with it, that’s disrespectful."

Police spokesman reacts: According to DSP Bright Edafe who is the Spokesman for the Delta State Police Command, the fan who was shoved off from the stage can get Iyanya arrested should he choose to file an official report.

"Normally, if that guy makes an official report, @Iyanya can be arrested for this. I come in peace"

Iyanya's action has since split opinions on Twitter as some fans sided with him while others disagreed.