ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I finally have the freedom to create what I like,' Pheelz tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian multi-talented artist and producer Pheelz has revealed that he will be dropping his debut project which is an EP titled 'Pheelz Good' in 2023.

Pheelz on Apple Music Africa Now Radio
Pheelz on Apple Music Africa Now Radio

In the interview with Dada Boy Ehiz, Pheelz revealed that there are 3 sides to the EP. He shares that there's a lover boy side, a bad boy side, and a hitmaker side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

" ‘Pheelz Good’ is three different feelings. If you check the artwork that I designed for it, you can see three masks. The first mask is The Loverboy - that’s what I call him - that’s where you have the loverboy feelings, where you have songs like “Stand By You;” there’s a song called “Pheelz Like Summer” on the project as well, that’s for the loverboy.

There’s The Bad Guy mask as well, in the middle. That’s why you have songs like “Finesse” and “Ballin’.” There’s a song on the EP called “Pablo Escobar” as well. That’s for the Bad Guy era of the EP. Then there’s another guy called The Gbedu Guy, on the far right of the artwork. That’s where you have songs like “Electricity,” there’s a song on the EP called “Ewele,” and there’s a song called “Emi Laye Mi.” Those are like the gbedu jams, and that’s why there’s The Gbedu Guy with the gbedu mask. When you see their artwork, you understand the three different feelings on the EP."

The award-winning artist further shares that he's relishing the new experiences that come with being a performing artist.

"First off, it’s a lot more flying! A lot more traveling around. I mean it’s an amazing man, I love it on this side of the playing field where I can fully create music just me - being the producer, and being the artist - be in the genre and just craft a sound that’s 100% authentically Pheelz. I love producing as well but now I have the freedom to really create what I want to create, and the art that I truly believe in."

Pheelz also revealed that the album is almost ready and although he doesn't have a release date yet the album will be dropping in 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Timi Dakolo tells Nigerians the kind of religious gatherings to attend

Timi Dakolo tells Nigerians the kind of religious gatherings to attend

'I finally have the freedom to create what I like,' Pheelz tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

'I finally have the freedom to create what I like,' Pheelz tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Boomplay to celebrate African Music Excellence at the 65th Grammys with free subscription

Boomplay to celebrate African Music Excellence at the 65th Grammys with free subscription

Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy returns with new single, 'More Of You'

Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy returns with new single, 'More Of You'

Kenya’s Xenia Manasseh steps into the EQUAL Africa spotlight

Kenya’s Xenia Manasseh steps into the EQUAL Africa spotlight

'BBTitans': Big Brother punishes Yemi and Nellisa for not following house rules

'BBTitans': Big Brother punishes Yemi and Nellisa for not following house rules

Pasuma returns with new hit single, 'Dupe'

Pasuma returns with new hit single, 'Dupe'

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii finally kiss in Biggie's house

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii finally kiss in Biggie's house

Omah Lay sparks concerns with puzzling post on social media

Omah Lay sparks concerns with puzzling post on social media

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seyi Vibez

Seyi Vibez's use of Quranic recitation splits opinions as some Muslims demand that he removes it

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks Afrobeats record on YouTube

Asake - 'Yoga'

Asake kicks off 2023 with new single 'Yoga'

Seyi Vibez

Seyi Vibez shares teaser for unreleased song