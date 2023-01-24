Pawzz seduces listeners with 'Prezz Play' [Pulse Album Review]

At a time when the music industry is seeing an influx of new talents, artists who wish to make a mark must be able to distinguish themselves. Pawzz achieves this by displaying versatility while exploring mainstream elements.

From the bouncy Pop opener, 'My Mind', Pawzz puts forward his ambition presenting it in the form of a prayer for success while employing an impressive Dancehall style and familiar lyrics.

If he intended to create music that will play on the mind of listeners and leave an impression, he achieves this with the 'Koma' which offers an insight into his hitmaking ability.

From Afrobeats record 'Koma' to the Amapiano record 'Guage', Pawzz understands the need to combine danceable beats with catchy and easy-to-follow lyrics for the required stickiness. While he could have used a bit less singing and wordiness on 'Guage', which is an obvious attempt to score a hit, the single offers sufficient gratification.

He flexes his vocals on 'Suga' where he again displays a leaning towards Dancehall as he weaves through the melody, stretching his vocals while sprinkling some adlibs in what is the most musical song on the EP.

All through the project Pawzz displays impressive versatility and capped it with 'Body Language' where he switches to R&B for a stimulating record. While the production didn't hit the required level as the sax is timid and the chords unstimulating, Pawzz delivered exquisitely.

Final Points

On 'Prezz Play' Pawzz showcased the talent required to make an impression on listeners.

His ability to make sticky music that gleans from the mainstream while retaining his identity is a defining factor that will set him apart and upon which he will build a name for himself. And while his writing and delivery carry signs of a newbie, they hold promise.

Overall, 'Prezz Play' is a decent debut from a young artist with big ambitions.

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.4/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.3/2

Production: 1.5/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

Execution: 1.5/2