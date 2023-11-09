PaBrymo taps TG Omori for music video of single 'In Battle' feat Zlatan

This viewpoint is what informed his EP 'City Boy' released in August 2023 which featured guest appearances from ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez, and Kida Kudz.

His latest offering is the Amapiano and Hip Hop hybrid 'In Battle' on which he features Street Hop maestro Zlatan.

PaBrymo has teamed up with ace video director TG Omori for the visuals of his hit record that has continued to soar on streaming platforms in Nigeria.

The minted music video comes amidst a wave of criticism that PaBrymo failed to receive clearance from Gospel singer Gloria Oluchi whose single 'We Are In Battle' he sampled for the chorus.

Pa Brymo becomes the latest artist to be hit with claims of copyright breach after 2023 breakout sensation Shallipopi was accused of illegally sampling the song of Pa Monday Edogbaisi for his hit record 'Oba Pluto'.

PaBrymo has been criticised for being able to afford TG Omori's pricey services yet failing to clear the sample that helped him craft what might be his biggest song yet.

According to observers, it's this blatant disregard for due process that underscores the lack of structures and institutions in the Nigerian music industry.