PA Monday demands ₦200 million from Shallipopi over copyright breach

Street-pop sensation Shallipopi is facing a copyright infringement claim over his single 'Obapluto' on which he sampled the record 'Ovonramwen n' Ogbaisi' by veteran singer Pa Monday Edo Igbinidu.

In the letter of notice addressed to Shallipopi by Pa Monday's lawyers, it was alleged that Shallipopi sampled the record without the license, authorization, permission, or legal excuse.

The third paragraph of the letter of the notice reads:

"Our brief reveal sir, that recently without the license, authorization, permission, or lawful excuse, you knowingly caused yourself to infringe on our Client's right over the said musical work by superimposing, displaying, recording, broadcasting, copying (pirating), distinguishing, performing, reproducing, appropriating and making derivation of the said musical work for economic, social and psychological gains, an act which constitutes both a civil breach of our Client's copyright to the said musical work and also a criminal infraction under the Nigerian Copyright Act."

The letter also demanded a comprehensive account to ascertain the amount due to Pa Monday, a share of the song's subsequent proceeds, damages in the sum of 200 million naira, and a written apology published in at least two reputable newspapers.

"1. To render a comprehensive account through a jointly appointed Auditor specialized in such field, the total proceeds accruable or generated from the commercialization of our Client's musical work in all forms of media and performance carried out by you.

2. To share the audited proceeds and subsequent proceeds arising from the future use of our Client's musical work on a 70/30 percentage basis (70% for our client and 30% for you).

a. To pay the sum of N200, 000,000.00 (Two Hundred Million Naira) only as damages to our Client for the infringement of his Copyright.

b. A written apology published in at least two notable and widely read daily Newspapers and all Social Media handles used by you for the promotion of your infringement of our client's copyright."