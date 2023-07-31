ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

PA Monday demands ₦200 million from Shallipopi over copyright breach

Adeayo Adebiyi

Street-pop sensation Shallipopi is the latest artist at the center of copyright infringement.

Shallipopi slamed with ₦200 million demand over copyright breach
Shallipopi slamed with ₦200 million demand over copyright breach

Recommended articles

Street-pop sensation Shallipopi is facing a copyright infringement claim over his single 'Obapluto' on which he sampled the record 'Ovonramwen n' Ogbaisi' by veteran singer Pa Monday Edo Igbinidu.

In the letter of notice addressed to Shallipopi by Pa Monday's lawyers, it was alleged that Shallipopi sampled the record without the license, authorization, permission, or legal excuse.

The third paragraph of the letter of the notice reads:

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our brief reveal sir, that recently without the license, authorization, permission, or lawful excuse, you knowingly caused yourself to infringe on our Client's right over the said musical work by superimposing, displaying, recording, broadcasting, copying (pirating), distinguishing, performing, reproducing, appropriating and making derivation of the said musical work for economic, social and psychological gains, an act which constitutes both a civil breach of our Client's copyright to the said musical work and also a criminal infraction under the Nigerian Copyright Act."

The letter also demanded a comprehensive account to ascertain the amount due to Pa Monday, a share of the song's subsequent proceeds, damages in the sum of 200 million naira, and a written apology published in at least two reputable newspapers.

"1. To render a comprehensive account through a jointly appointed Auditor specialized in such field, the total proceeds accruable or generated from the commercialization of our Client's musical work in all forms of media and performance carried out by you.

2. To share the audited proceeds and subsequent proceeds arising from the future use of our Client's musical work on a 70/30 percentage basis (70% for our client and 30% for you).

a. To pay the sum of N200, 000,000.00 (Two Hundred Million Naira) only as damages to our Client for the infringement of his Copyright.

ADVERTISEMENT

b. A written apology published in at least two notable and widely read daily Newspapers and all Social Media handles used by you for the promotion of your infringement of our client's copyright."

Conclusively, the letter of notice stated that Shallipopi has 7 days to meet Pa Monday's demand or face civil litigation.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy breaks Spotify debut record with latest single 'Big 7'

Burna Boy breaks Spotify debut record with latest single 'Big 7'

PA Monday demands ₦200 million from Shallipopi over copyright breach

PA Monday demands ₦200 million from Shallipopi over copyright breach

Nigerian comedian Nasboi mourns the loss of his only brother

Nigerian comedian Nasboi mourns the loss of his only brother

4 highlights from first 'BBNaija All Stars' eviction show

4 highlights from first 'BBNaija All Stars' eviction show

Yoruba epic films are suddenly everywhere again, I love it

Yoruba epic films are suddenly everywhere again, I love it

5 highlights from 'BBNaija All Stars' first Saturday Rave party

5 highlights from 'BBNaija All Stars' first Saturday Rave party

Afrobeats records another landmark feat as Wizkid sells out Tottenham Stadium

Afrobeats records another landmark feat as Wizkid sells out Tottenham Stadium

Mind-blowing channels on GOtv Supa+ that will leave you glued to your television

Mind-blowing channels on GOtv Supa+ that will leave you glued to your television

Sean Paul shares new single 'Summer Hot'

Sean Paul shares new single 'Summer Hot'

Pulse Sports

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema walks off stage at Atlanta show over displeasure with venue

Rema walks off stage at Atlanta show over displeasure with the venue

Seyi Vibez surpasses 1 billion Audiomack streams

Seyi Vibez joins Burna Boy in Audiomack's Billionaires Club

Olamide shares tracklist for next album 'Unruly'

BNXN, Rema, Asake, Fireboy feature on Olamide's upcoming album 'Unruly'

John Boyega calls Wizkid his favorite musician

Nigerian-British actor John Boyega calls Wizkid his favourite musician