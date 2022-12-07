Details: Oxlade has enjoyed a great 2022 with his hit single 'Kulosa' enjoyed impressive success across Europe and America after being propelled by Tik Tok. This as seen Oxlade emerged as the most Googled artist in Nigeria in 2022 as millions of people wanted to know the artist behind the hit single.
Google has released the year end list for 2022 and Afrobeats star Oxlade has emerged has the most Googled artist in Nigeria in 2022.
Oxlade leads the list that also has includes sensational artist Asake who has enjoyed a stellar 2022 Ghanaian Hip Hop star Black Sherif, and Street-hop Portable.
Below are the top most searched artist on Google in 2022.
- Oxlade
- Asake
- Black Sherif
- Portable
- Lil Tjay
- Ruger
- Buju
- Angelique Kidjo
- DJ YK
Oxlade is the most searched artist on Google in Nigeria in 2022
