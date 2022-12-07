ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Oxlade is the most searched artist on Google in Nigeria in 2022

Adeayo Adebiyi

Google has released the year end list for 2022 and Afrobeats star Oxlade has emerged has the most Googled artist in Nigeria in 2022.

Oxlade
Oxlade

Details: Oxlade has enjoyed a great 2022 with his hit single 'Kulosa' enjoyed impressive success across Europe and America after being propelled by Tik Tok. This as seen Oxlade emerged as the most Googled artist in Nigeria in 2022 as millions of people wanted to know the artist behind the hit single.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Oxlade leads the list that also has includes sensational artist Asake who has enjoyed a stellar 2022 Ghanaian Hip Hop star Black Sherif, and Street-hop Portable.

Below are the top most searched artist on Google in 2022.

  • Oxlade
  • Asake
  • Black Sherif
  • Portable
  • Lil Tjay
  • Ruger
  • Buju
  • Angelique Kidjo
  • DJ YK
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' is the most searched song in Nigeria in 2022

Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' is the most searched song in Nigeria in 2022

Oxlade is the most searched artist on Google in Nigeria in 2022

Oxlade is the most searched artist on Google in Nigeria in 2022

Man who stole Lady Gaga’s dogs to spend 21 years behind bars

Man who stole Lady Gaga’s dogs to spend 21 years behind bars

AV's 'Thug Love' is strikingly familiar [Pulse Album Review]

AV's 'Thug Love' is strikingly familiar [Pulse Album Review]

Flytime Festival tickets for December concerts go on sale

Flytime Festival tickets for December concerts go on sale

Broda Shaggi begs African fathers to hug their children

Broda Shaggi begs African fathers to hug their children

Tems' 'Free Mind' enters 20th week on Billboard Hot 100

Tems' 'Free Mind' enters 20th week on Billboard Hot 100

ICPC arrests, detains D'banj for alleged embezzlement

ICPC arrests, detains D'banj for alleged embezzlement

Burna Boy set to drop documentary for single, 'Whiskey'

Burna Boy set to drop documentary for single, 'Whiskey'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asake

Asake apologizes to Birmingham fans for late appearance

Blaqbones (YouTube)

'I can't hide my emotions...I'm disappointed,' Blaqbonez reacts to Wizkid's comments on Nigerian rappers

Oladips, Wizkid

Oladips calls Wizkid 'Mr. She tell me say,' in new diss freestyle video

Davido

Davido's fans hold heartwarming concert in his honor