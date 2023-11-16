Omawumi's career remains a blueprint for products of music talent shows

In the history of music talent shows, few artists have been able to adjust to the peculiar needs of the Nigerian mainstream, but none has managed the success of sensational singer Omawumi whose vocal abilities earned her the name Omawonder.

Omawumi finished as runner-up to Timi Dakolo in the 2007 West African Idol, a show that laid the groundwork for prime-time music reality television in Nigeria.

After her memorable showing at West African Idol, Omawumi hit the ground running with her hit single 'In The Music' which won the Best Vocal Performance at the 2009 Headies Awards and announced her as an exciting voice adding a spine to the female end of the industry.

Her entrance into the industry delivered instant impact with her trademark vocal range and her colorful African prints distinguishing her. Aside from claiming the Best Vocal Performance prize at the 2009 Headies, Omawumi won the Next Rated award which was a resounding vote of confidence in her ability to become Nigeria's next big music star.

Armed with an attention-commanding voice, stellar writing ability, and remarkable range to shapeshift across multiple genres, Omawumi would live up to the expectations her talent inspired.

While her cadence leans towards R&B, Omawumi is an artist who doesn't hesitate to take her shiny vocals to other territories where they invariably shine. Her catalogue packs memorable party-starting records as well as an exploration of Funk, Jazz, Folk and Highlife.

It's this versatility and ability to pen music using street-relatable languages that enabled her to gain success in the Nigerian mainstream.

Omawumi's music cuts across demographics as it appeals to the sensibilities of both young and older listeners. She understands the purpose of collaborating with other artists and she used this to propel her career. When paired with other artists be it the late hip hop star Da Grin or Neo-Highlife maestro Flavour, Omawumi consistently shines.

While serenading with her voice and entertaining with her melodies, she also educates and drives change through socially impactful songs. This ability to make music with social and cultural substance displayed her depth. It also earned her the respect of listeners and made her the toast of corporate bodies.

One of the most socially impactful mainstream songs of this millennium is Omawumi's 'If You Ask Me' where she addressed different types of violence against women in society.

While other former reality music shows participants rely solely on their vocal prowess to appeal to listeners in a soundscape dominated by Pop records and Street Hop party starters, Omawumi adjusted to the demands of the mainstream without losing her distinguishing quality. These qualities continue to drive her music over a decade after she broke into the mainstream.

On November 10, 2023, Omawumi released her 6th album 'More'. The album is not only a remarkable display of her talent but it also captures her enviable catalogue and her longevity.