Olamide drops new single 'New Religion' featuring Asake, announces date for new album
Nigerian megastar Olamide has returned with a new single titled 'New Religion'.
On June 1, 2023, Olamide dropped a new single titled 'New Religion' on which he features superstar hitmaker Asake.
The single which employs Amapiano with a smooth blend of Hip Hop and Neo Fuji also comes with a minted music video shot by Jyde Ajala.
On 'New Religion' Olamide and Asake paid homage to 2baba, Blackface, and The Remedies. The single comes on the heels of 'Trumpet' featuring international Afrobeats sensation CKay which enjoyed a warm reception and prepared listeners for the forthcoming 'Unruly' album.
Olamide also announced the date for the release of his next album titled 'Unruly' which is set for release on July 15, 2023.
According to Olamide, the album is set to be his last project till further notice. The album is set to capture the incredible evolution of Olamide which has beautifully unfolded over the years.
