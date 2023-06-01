Olamide drops new single 'New Religion' featuring Asake, announces date for new album

On June 1, 2023, Olamide dropped a new single titled 'New Religion' on which he features superstar hitmaker Asake.

The single which employs Amapiano with a smooth blend of Hip Hop and Neo Fuji also comes with a minted music video shot by Jyde Ajala.

On 'New Religion' Olamide and Asake paid homage to 2baba, Blackface, and The Remedies. The single comes on the heels of 'Trumpet' featuring international Afrobeats sensation CKay which enjoyed a warm reception and prepared listeners for the forthcoming 'Unruly' album.

Olamide also announced the date for the release of his next album titled 'Unruly' which is set for release on July 15, 2023.