The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Olamide drops new single 'New Religion' featuring Asake, announces date for new album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Olamide has returned with a new single titled 'New Religion'.

Olamide drops new single 'New Religion' featuring Asake
Olamide drops new single 'New Religion' featuring Asake

Recommended articles

On June 1, 2023, Olamide dropped a new single titled 'New Religion' on which he features superstar hitmaker Asake.

The single which employs Amapiano with a smooth blend of Hip Hop and Neo Fuji also comes with a minted music video shot by Jyde Ajala.

On 'New Religion' Olamide and Asake paid homage to 2baba, Blackface, and The Remedies. The single comes on the heels of 'Trumpet' featuring international Afrobeats sensation CKay which enjoyed a warm reception and prepared listeners for the forthcoming 'Unruly' album.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olamide also announced the date for the release of his next album titled 'Unruly' which is set for release on July 15, 2023.

According to Olamide, the album is set to be his last project till further notice. The album is set to capture the incredible evolution of Olamide which has beautifully unfolded over the years.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'The Little Mermaid' swims to the top with ₦31 million

'The Little Mermaid' swims to the top with ₦31 million

Olamide drops new single 'New Religion' featuring Asake, announces date for new album

Olamide drops new single 'New Religion' featuring Asake, announces date for new album

Dakore Akande recounts struggles with postpartum depression

Dakore Akande recounts struggles with postpartum depression

Official 'The House of Secrets' poster shows off 7 characters

Official 'The House of Secrets' poster shows off 7 characters

Beauty Tukura describes 'BBNaija' as a toxic reality show

Beauty Tukura describes 'BBNaija' as a toxic reality show

Simi announces her first single of 2023 titled 'Stranger'

Simi announces her first single of 2023 titled 'Stranger'

What you need to know to about Nollywood/Bollywood series, 'Postcard'

What you need to know to about Nollywood/Bollywood series, 'Postcard'

Muti-talented hitmaker Pheelz returns with new single 'YOLO'

Muti-talented hitmaker Pheelz returns with new single 'YOLO'

I want to take Afrobeats to China - Bad Boy Timz

I want to take Afrobeats to China - Bad Boy Timz

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian actor Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Odumodu Blvck turns down request to perform at APC's Renewed Hope Concert

Odumodu Blvck refuses to perform at Tinubu's Renewed Hope concert

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted in music video shoot together

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot

President Buhari confers Davido with OON national award

Buhari confers Davido with national award