Alexander Olaoluwa Salami also known as O.L.A is a Nigerian Singer, songwriter and Afro-Fusion artiste taking the hearts of music lovers and fans by the storm.

More than just an afro singer, the Atlanta born singer fell in love with music at a very tender age.

With a knack for Mo-Hits, Platanshun Boiz and P-Square; O.L.A was exposed to a fusion of sounds that has spiraled into his musical prowess.

Crowning the year with his long awaited body of work, O.L.A presents his teeming fans and audience with 'VIBES VOL. 1'

VIBES VOL. 1 is the first, full-project EP coming from the camp of the youngster who had earlier in the year; released singles such as VIBES and MEN WEY SABI featuring Ghanaian rapper Tulenkey.

The 5- track EP which already has 2 Visuals accompanied, shows in great detail; the growth and musical prowess of the Afro-fusion artiste. Tracks such as 'CellPhone,' 'Heavy' and 'My Level' are sure to turn heads when they taste your Aux!

No matter how the year 2020 has turned out, it’s just VIBES!

Audio Link: APPLE MUSIC LINK

Connect with O.L.A on all Social media platforms including; @o.l.aofficial on Instagram and @ITISOLA1 on Twitter.

