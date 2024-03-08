Odumodublvck gives Rick Ross a crash course on Afrobeats history

On March 7, 2024, Odumodublvck joined Rick Ross on his Instagram live session to share some insights on the artists the American rapper should listen to should he want to gain more insight into Nigerian music.

Odumodublvck listed Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, 2Baba, and the legendary Fela Kuti as some of the artists whose music is some of the greatest in the history of the country.

Rick Ross has previously given shout outs to Odumodublvck and Portable while expressing a desire to make an African-themed album.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Instagram live session, Rick Ross restated his desire to work with Nigerian artists for his African-themed album. The Maybach Music Group boss expressed his desire to link up and collaborate with Odumodublvck when he comes to the United States.

Odumodublvck accepting the invitation reminded Rick Ross of his previous visit to Nigeria when he headlined the Flytime concert in 2013. During Rick Ross' visit, he shot an alternate video for his hit single 'Hold Me Back'. Odumodublvck narrated how he downloaded the beat of Rick Ross' 'Colour Money' to record his second-ever song.

During their conversation, Rick Ross asked Odumodublvck how big he thinks an album in collaboration with various African stars can get and the rapper who won the 2022 Headies Rap Song of Year alluded to a Bible verse to state the unimaginable heights the album can reach.

With Rick Ross' recent conversation with Odumodublvck, it appears the rapper is invested in following Beyonce's footsteps in making an African-themed album.

ADVERTISEMENT