Genevieve, Jim Iyke, Mama G, and 7 other Nollywood stars who made music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Several Nigerian actors have in the past dabbled in music.

Here are 10 Nollywood stars who made music
Music and movie have intersected at different points in Nigerian pop culture with several movie stars briefly abandoning the big screen for the studio.

From Make We Jolly, Mama G's famous cover of VIP's Ahomka Womu to Osuofia's hit album, to Jim Iyke's rap flows, Nollywood has some memorable adventures with music.

Omotola Jalade cashed in her superstar token when she dabbled into music under the name of Realomosexy. She released the album GBA in 2005. She also has the memorable single Feel Alright featuring Harrysong from her unreleased album Me, Myself, and I.

Genevieve Nnaji made waves in Nigerian music when she appeared as the vixen in the music video of D'banj's hit single, Fall In Love.

The award-winning actress crafted a hit of her own when she released her album One Logologo Line in 2004 which had the lead single, No More.

Nollywood bad boy Jim Iyke took the swagger with which he stuns viewers in his movies to the studio where he crafted his 2007 album, Who Am I? which had the lead single featuring Nigerian music superstar 2Baba, aka 2Face.

Legendary actress Patience Ozokwor held Nigerians spellbound with her Mama G album which spurned the hit singles, National Moi Moi, Make We Jolly, Iyo Nwgo Nwgo, featuring actor, Charles Awurum, and a young Tonto Dikeh.

Seasoned thespian and comedian Nkem Owoh enjoyed nationwide success when he dabbled into music. His hit single, I Go Chop Your Dollar, is cut from the same cloth as Olu Maintain's Yahooze and it enjoyed equal nationwide success.

Tonto Dike first made her music debut on Mama G's Iyo Nwgo Nwgo. She would later venture into music a few years later when she was signed to D'banj's DB Records. Although she had some popular songs in Hi and Sugar Rush, she never quite cracked the level of stardom she enjoyed as an actress.

Nollywood icon, Ramsey Nouah, also joined his colleagues in momentarily venturing into music in the 2000s when he and fellow actor, Segun Arinze, appeared on SirKay's popular record Na Wetin which can be best described as a comedic eulogy to the uniqueness of Nigerian bukas.

Aside from appearing on Sir Kay's Na Wetin, Arinze had a full career as a musician starting in the early 90s. In 1992, he released the album, Dreams, distributed by the then-foremost record label, Premier Records.

Superstar actress, Adesuwa Etomi, decided to explore her love for music in 2022 under the stage name Susu with the release of her debut EP, Sue Me. Her EP while it was impressive didn't make much commercial impact as her husband, Banky W, continues to be the music star of the family.

Many people don't know that multi-talented actor, Gabriel Afolayan, also makes music. The actor has recorded some success as an artist with his single Kokoro Ife being one of his most popular songs.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

Singing sensation Ugoccie flaunts her Igbo heritage on new EP 'VOTE'

Genevieve, Jim Iyke, Mama G, and 7 other Nollywood stars who made music

Victor AD features 2Baba, Mayorkun on debut album 'Realness Over Hype'

Dynamic duo Ajebo Hustlers taps Zlatan & Blaqbonez for 'Dreams II'

Nigeria's podcast surges 482%, Gospel streams rise to 1228% on Spotify

People are threatening to kill me and my son Liam - Mohbad's widow Wunmi

Spyro, Phyno deliver sensational blend of Afro Pop, Highlife with 'Shut Down'

Oscar Heman-Ackah releases 'Finding Messiah' teaser — it's too good

Sony’s Creators Convention redefines creative landscape for content creators

