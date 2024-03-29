Genevieve, Jim Iyke, Mama G, and 7 other Nollywood stars who made music

From Make We Jolly, Mama G's famous cover of VIP's Ahomka Womu to Osuofia's hit album, to Jim Iyke's rap flows, Nollywood has some memorable adventures with music.

Here are 10 Nollywood stars who made music

1. Omotola Jalade Ekehinde

ADVERTISEMENT

Omotola Jalade cashed in her superstar token when she dabbled into music under the name of Realomosexy. She released the album GBA in 2005. She also has the memorable single Feel Alright featuring Harrysong from her unreleased album Me, Myself, and I.

2. Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji made waves in Nigerian music when she appeared as the vixen in the music video of D'banj's hit single, Fall In Love.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award-winning actress crafted a hit of her own when she released her album One Logologo Line in 2004 which had the lead single, No More.

3. Jim Iyke

Nollywood bad boy Jim Iyke took the swagger with which he stuns viewers in his movies to the studio where he crafted his 2007 album, Who Am I? which had the lead single featuring Nigerian music superstar 2Baba, aka 2Face.

4. Patience Ozokwor, aka Mama G

ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary actress Patience Ozokwor held Nigerians spellbound with her Mama G album which spurned the hit singles, National Moi Moi, Make We Jolly, Iyo Nwgo Nwgo, featuring actor, Charles Awurum, and a young Tonto Dikeh.

5. Nkem Owoh, aka Osuofia, aka Ukwa

Seasoned thespian and comedian Nkem Owoh enjoyed nationwide success when he dabbled into music. His hit single, I Go Chop Your Dollar, is cut from the same cloth as Olu Maintain's Yahooze and it enjoyed equal nationwide success.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dike first made her music debut on Mama G's Iyo Nwgo Nwgo. She would later venture into music a few years later when she was signed to D'banj's DB Records. Although she had some popular songs in Hi and Sugar Rush, she never quite cracked the level of stardom she enjoyed as an actress.

7. Ramsey Nouah

ADVERTISEMENT

Nollywood icon, Ramsey Nouah, also joined his colleagues in momentarily venturing into music in the 2000s when he and fellow actor, Segun Arinze, appeared on SirKay's popular record Na Wetin which can be best described as a comedic eulogy to the uniqueness of Nigerian bukas.

8. Segun Arinze

Aside from appearing on Sir Kay's Na Wetin, Arinze had a full career as a musician starting in the early 90s. In 1992, he released the album, Dreams, distributed by the then-foremost record label, Premier Records.

9. Adesua Etomi

ADVERTISEMENT

Superstar actress, Adesuwa Etomi, decided to explore her love for music in 2022 under the stage name Susu with the release of her debut EP, Sue Me. Her EP while it was impressive didn't make much commercial impact as her husband, Banky W, continues to be the music star of the family.

10. Gabriel Afolayan