ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigeria's Victony Set for Kampala concert this month

Samson Waswa
Singer Victony
Singer Victony

Kampala is playing host to another Nigerian artist this year.

Recommended articles

Singer Victony is set to headline the 3rd edition of Malembe Block Party in Kampala at the close of April.

Victory, whose real name is Anthony Ebuka Victor, has gained a loyal following with hits like "Soweto," "Kolomental," "Apollo," and his recent track "Everything."

His collaboration with Patoranking on "Babylon" further solidified his reputation in the Afrobeats scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

His performance was first confirmed in March when Malembe Lifestyle announced the 23-year-old singer as the headliner for their upcoming Block Party.

The Malembe Block Party is known for bringing popular Afrobeats artists to Uganda.

The inaugural event in 2019 featured WSTRN and Joeboy, while the 2022 edition saw a performance by UK group NSG. This year's iteration, scheduled for April 27 at Lugogo Hockey Grounds, will be headlined by Victony.

Victony on the set of Soweto [gunzoeg]
Victony on the set of Soweto [gunzoeg] Pulse Nigeria

Details regarding opening acts and DJs are yet to be revealed, but organizers Malembe Lifestyle has a history of curating exceptional lineups.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, co-organized by NRG Radio, Nzou Media Hub, Fenon Records, and NTV Uganda, promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Tickets for the Malembe Block Party are available on Quicket in three tiers: Bronze (Early bird) for Ugx. 50,000, Silver (Early bird) for Ugx. 100,000, and Golden Circle for Ugx. 300,000.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems has dropped the trailer for 'Born in the Wild' her upcoming album

Tems has dropped the trailer for 'Born in the Wild' her upcoming album

See Joeboy fall in love with Jemima Osunde in short film ‘Is My Love Not Enough’

See Joeboy fall in love with Jemima Osunde in short film ‘Is My Love Not Enough’

Nigeria's Victony Set for Kampala concert this month

Nigeria's Victony Set for Kampala concert this month

Twitch star Kai Cenat threatens to sue OnlyFans model who leaked their chats

Twitch star Kai Cenat threatens to sue OnlyFans model who leaked their chats

We sleep together - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on settling conflict with his wife Cynthia

We sleep together - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on settling conflict with his wife Cynthia

Here's how the Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J Cole, A$AP Rocky beef has gone so far

Here's how the Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J Cole, A$AP Rocky beef has gone so far

Indian Nollywood series with RMD, Tobi Bakre 'Postcards' to debut May 3 on Netflix

Indian Nollywood series with RMD, Tobi Bakre 'Postcards' to debut May 3 on Netflix

Many girls think they can get me - Food critic Opeyemi Famakin on dating

Many girls think they can get me - Food critic Opeyemi Famakin on dating

Timaya explores BDSM in the new 'In My Head' video featuring Tiwa Savage

Timaya explores BDSM in the new 'In My Head' video featuring Tiwa Savage

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 notable beefs in Nigerian music since 2000

7 notable 'beefs' in Nigerian music since 2000

Joeboy drums support for African award shows

The Grammy is an American award, let's support our award shows - Joeboy

Spotify's 100 greatest R&B songs of all-time

Songs from Wizkid, Tems, Oxlade make Spotify's 100 greatest R&B songs

Shallipopi's 'Shakespopi' is a lazy album [Review]

Shallipopi's 'Shakespopi' is a lazy album [Review]