Nigeria's Victony Set for Kampala concert this month

Singer Victony is set to headline the 3rd edition of Malembe Block Party in Kampala at the close of April.

Victory, whose real name is Anthony Ebuka Victor, has gained a loyal following with hits like "Soweto," "Kolomental," "Apollo," and his recent track "Everything."

His collaboration with Patoranking on "Babylon" further solidified his reputation in the Afrobeats scene.

His performance was first confirmed in March when Malembe Lifestyle announced the 23-year-old singer as the headliner for their upcoming Block Party.

The Malembe Block Party is known for bringing popular Afrobeats artists to Uganda.

The inaugural event in 2019 featured WSTRN and Joeboy, while the 2022 edition saw a performance by UK group NSG. This year's iteration, scheduled for April 27 at Lugogo Hockey Grounds, will be headlined by Victony.

Details regarding opening acts and DJs are yet to be revealed, but organizers Malembe Lifestyle has a history of curating exceptional lineups.

The event, co-organized by NRG Radio, Nzou Media Hub, Fenon Records, and NTV Uganda, promises to be an unforgettable experience.