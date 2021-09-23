RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigerian female forefront Sunkanmi drops visual for 'Body Language'

Super sensational Nigerian Female forefront @sunkanmimusic drops Visual for Her latest hit single, Body Language, Off her recent project “Body Language“ EP.

Nigerian female forefront Sunkanmi drops visual for 'Body Language'

Olasunkanmi Rehanat Alonge (born 2 June 1987), better known by her stage name Sunkanmi, is a Nigerian songwriter and singer.

Sunkanmi rose to recognition in 2015 when she released "For Body", a song which had her enlisting the collaborative effort of a popular Nigerian musician by name Olamide.

She is currently signed to Hit The Ground Records under which she has released numerous singles.

Sunkanmi - Body Language

