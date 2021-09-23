Olasunkanmi Rehanat Alonge (born 2 June 1987), better known by her stage name Sunkanmi, is a Nigerian songwriter and singer.
Nigerian female forefront Sunkanmi drops visual for 'Body Language'
Super sensational Nigerian Female forefront @sunkanmimusic drops Visual for Her latest hit single, Body Language, Off her recent project “Body Language“ EP.
Sunkanmi rose to recognition in 2015 when she released "For Body", a song which had her enlisting the collaborative effort of a popular Nigerian musician by name Olamide.
She is currently signed to Hit The Ground Records under which she has released numerous singles.
