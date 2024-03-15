ADVERTISEMENT
Police called on Nicki Minaj fan who flew to Arizona to confront a Dua Lipa fan

Adeayo Adebiyi

The police were called on the Nicki Minaj fan who made the over 1 hour journey to confront the Dua Lipa fan.

One Nicki Minaj stan is however taking the stan beef to a new level as he flew from Los Angeles to confront a Dua Lipa fan in Arizona.

In the news reported by Dexerto, the Police had to be called on the Nicki Minaj fan David Corales (who goes by Jazmine Onika on X) who pulled up in the Arizona home of Kenzo (who goes by popsongaesthete on X) to confront him over his diss of Nicki Minaj.

According to the report, Kenzo had uploaded his address on X while daring Nicki Minaj stans to find him. Corales acted on this post and turned up at Kenzo's house where he posted a video of himself saying "Cardi tanked. Nicki Minaj is the queen of rap. F**c Dua Lipa".

Kenzo confronted Corales and accused him of encouraging others on social media to attack his house over the stan rivalry on his dislike for rapper Nicki Minaj.

According to the report, the Police were later called to the scene. Corales was said to not have been arrested as he returned to his motel room where he recorded more videos.

Stan battles are a recurring issue in the global music industry. In Nigeria, fans of superstars Wizkid known as "Wizkid FC", Davido who go to by "30 Billion Gang", and Burna Boy called "Outsiders" are always at loggerheads.

Earlier this year, an X user tendered an apology to Afrobeats star and Davido associate Peruzzi after sharing a doctored post that claimed Peruzzi had sexual relations with Davido's wife Chioma.

Police called on Nicki Minaj fan who flew to Arizona to confront a Dua Lipa fan

