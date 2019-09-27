Date: September 26, 2019
Song Title: Tetracycling
Artist: Vector tha Viper
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Producer: TBA
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: After the drama that Vector unleashed with the subpar 'The Purge,' he returns with the heat on this one and takes no prisoners.
He raps, "Mr Incredible, I hear wetin you talk o, but you know lyricists on the roll is about the bars though..."
You can listen to the song below;