Date: September 26, 2019

Song Title: Tetracycling

Artist: Vector tha Viper

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Producer: TBA

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: After the drama that Vector unleashed with the subpar 'The Purge,' he returns with the heat on this one and takes no prisoners.

ALSO READ: A brief history of M.I vs Vector and its importance for Nigerian Hip-Hop

He raps, "Mr Incredible, I hear wetin you talk o, but you know lyricists on the roll is about the bars though..."

You can listen to the song below;