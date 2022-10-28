New Music Releases featuring Wande Coal, Wizkid, Johnny Drille, Blaqbonez, Bella Shmurda and more

Friday, July 10, 2015, was chosen as the Global Release Day for the international release of music singles and albums.

Song released this week:

Wizkid is back with a new tune ahead of the release of his 'More Love Less Ego' album titled 'Money & Love.'

Blaqbonez continues his gospel against love with new album 'Young Preacher' even as Bella Shmurda and Johnny Drille drop new projects 'Hypertension' and 'Home' respectively.

This weeks cover star, Wande Coal ahead of Empire's compilation album 'Where We Are From' unlocks new tune titled 'Umbrella.'

Yemi Alade continues to shine in buzzing single ' Baddie ' as Phyno finds his way back to an amapiano-flavoured tune called 'BBO (Bad Bxches Only)' even as Psycho YP taps Zlatan for 'Stronger.'