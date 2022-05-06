Tekno collaborates with Flyboy INC boss, Kizz Daniel, on 'Buga', while Naira Marley enlists the help of his associate, Zinoleesky, for 'o dun' from his upcoming album.
New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Kizz Daniel, Tekno, Victony, Naira Marley, and more
It's been a hectic week. Victony has finally released his 'Outlaw' EP, which features Tempoe and Ktizo. Blaise Beatz also contributed production to the EP's seven tracks.
Recommended articles
Larry Gaaga, Ajebo Hustlers, and De La Ghetto joins hands for Monica's sake, with Kemena and Barzini releasing 'Rewind' and 'G.O.E' respectively.
Kizz Daniel and Tekno are our covers for their incredible performance in the new pop song 'Buga.'
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng