New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Kizz Daniel, Tekno, Victony, Naira Marley, and more

Onyema Courage

It's been a hectic week. Victony has finally released his 'Outlaw' EP, which features Tempoe and Ktizo. Blaise Beatz also contributed production to the EP's seven tracks.

New Music Friday (Cover: Tekno x Kizz Daniel)

Tekno collaborates with Flyboy INC boss, Kizz Daniel, on 'Buga', while Naira Marley enlists the help of his associate, Zinoleesky, for 'o dun' from his upcoming album.

Larry Gaaga, Ajebo Hustlers, and De La Ghetto joins hands for Monica's sake, with Kemena and Barzini releasing 'Rewind' and 'G.O.E' respectively.

Kizz Daniel and Tekno are our covers for their incredible performance in the new pop song 'Buga.'

Onyema Courage

