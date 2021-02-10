It’s official! #NECLive8 will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

This year, NECLive – Nigeria’s largest gathering of entertainment industry professionals – returns as a hybrid media event, combining a studio set-up of select speakers with live global broadcast across cable TV, radio and online platforms.

NECLive8 with the theme – “Building The Future”, will explore the solutions and actionable steps proffered by some of Nigeria’s most brilliant and accomplished entertainment industry stakeholders.

NECLive 2021. (NEC)

NECLive8 will feature three main speakers who are leading the charge in rethinking the approach to consumer entertainment and creative enterprise across the world.

There will be live music, comedy and drama performances by some of the industry's finest.

This year, we are also introducing NECLive Go! – a platform created to showcase innovators that are solving growth problems for creatives and the wider entertainment industry.

We will also premier the NECLive TV Special, a scripted 90-minute production, featuring a seven-year chronicle of the most powerful speakers and memorable moments from the NECLive stage between 2013 and 2020.

NECLive8 will feature industry thought leaders, innovators, personalities and policy makers laying the building blocks for the future.