On October 1, 2020, Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley released his new single, 'Idi Oremi' as a sequel to his 2019 single, 'Opotoyi.' With it came news that the rapper will release a new EP titled, '2DS (Belong 2 Da Streets)' in final quarter 2020

The EP will be a follow-up to his 2019 EP, Lord of Lamba [LOL]. While no date has been confirmed, Pulse Nigeria will keep you posted.

You can watch Marley's latest video below;