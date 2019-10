Nigerian artists, Naira Marley and Zlatan will headline a show set for the O2 Academy Brixton in London, UK on December 15, 2019.

The centre has a capacity of 4,921. This will cap off an impressive year for Naira Marley and Zlatan who have become the two hottest Nigerian rappers of 2019 with a string of hits to their CV.

The announcement was made by Africa Facts Zone.