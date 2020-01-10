On January 10, 2020, Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage posted a photo of herself, star rapper, Naira Marley and hitmaker, Rexxie in the studio working on a song.

The photo was posted on Tiwa Savage's Instagram page. ith the hashtag, "Special." If it is a song, it will mark the first documented work by Tiwa Savage and Naira Marley.

2019 was quite quiet for Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage, but she still produced some songs that failed to become hits. But with 2020 and talk of her album building up since 2020,