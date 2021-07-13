Naijatraffic Awards (1st edition 2020): See full winners list, Laycon, King Bernard, Hbee shine

The 2020 Naijatraffic 1st Edition Awards which was Powered By Young Boss Empire was a pretty tough one as the award came about with a unique twist that gave it a more challenging look.

But all in all, out of the thousands of entries received, they were able to get our winners after some months of voting.

Voting was Conducted digitally via the platform www.naijatraffic.ng , We present the winners to you right here.

Below Are The 1st Edition Naijatraffic Awards 2020 Winners

ARTIST OF THE YEAR : LAYCON

BEST COLLABORATION : MARTINFEELZ ( Unstoppable Ft. Zlatan)

NEXT RATED ARTIST: BEE

BEST SONG & SOUND RECORDING: KING BERNARD

BLOGGER OF THE YEAR: JUSTNAIJA.COM

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: LAYCON (Who Is Laycon)

BEST INSPIRATIONAL SONG WITH MESSAGE: MR GREAT (Amara Chukwu)

ENTERTAINMENT PROMOTER: JSL NATION

TECHNOLOGY COMPANY OF THE YEAR: ND BIZ GLOBAL

DJ OF THE YEAR: DJ EAZI

BEST CAMPUS MUSIC ARTIST: HOWDY

BEST HIP HOP SINGLE: OJAXMAYER

CEO OF THE YEAR: ABIKE

COMMEDIAN/COMIC ACT OF THE YEAR: MC BANUSO

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: BAYOLOGICBEATZ

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: QUEEN KALISHA

BEST AFRO SINGLE: MICHKELLY

BEST GRAPHIC DESIGNER OF THE YEAR: KYNGDAVIDARTS

NAIJATRAFFIC CEO/FOUNDER: IKING FERRY

Congratulations to all the winners