The lead nominee Laycon walked away with the most wins, King Bernard, Martinfeelz and other Nigerian stars scored wins, while Hbee Won the Next Rated Artist Category.
Naijatraffic Awards (1st edition 2020): See full winners list, Laycon, King Bernard, Hbee shine
Naijatraffic have named the winners for the 1st edition of its Nigerians No 1 online Music awards.
The 2020 Naijatraffic 1st Edition Awards which was Powered By Young Boss Empire was a pretty tough one as the award came about with a unique twist that gave it a more challenging look.
But all in all, out of the thousands of entries received, they were able to get our winners after some months of voting.
Voting was Conducted digitally via the platform www.naijatraffic.ng , We present the winners to you right here.
Below Are The 1st Edition Naijatraffic Awards 2020 Winners
ARTIST OF THE YEAR : LAYCON
BEST COLLABORATION : MARTINFEELZ ( Unstoppable Ft. Zlatan)
NEXT RATED ARTIST: BEE
BEST SONG & SOUND RECORDING: KING BERNARD
BLOGGER OF THE YEAR: JUSTNAIJA.COM
ALBUM OF THE YEAR: LAYCON (Who Is Laycon)
BEST INSPIRATIONAL SONG WITH MESSAGE: MR GREAT (Amara Chukwu)
ENTERTAINMENT PROMOTER: JSL NATION
TECHNOLOGY COMPANY OF THE YEAR: ND BIZ GLOBAL
DJ OF THE YEAR: DJ EAZI
BEST CAMPUS MUSIC ARTIST: HOWDY
BEST HIP HOP SINGLE: OJAXMAYER
CEO OF THE YEAR: ABIKE
COMMEDIAN/COMIC ACT OF THE YEAR: MC BANUSO
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: BAYOLOGICBEATZ
SPECIAL RECOGNITION: QUEEN KALISHA
BEST AFRO SINGLE: MICHKELLY
BEST GRAPHIC DESIGNER OF THE YEAR: KYNGDAVIDARTS
NAIJATRAFFIC CEO/FOUNDER: IKING FERRY
Congratulations to all the winners
#FeaturedbyNaijatraffic
