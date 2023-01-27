'My album is about having a good time,' Ajebutter22 tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

"The album is about enjoying, having a good time, and living soft. I started really making the album, doubling down, a few years - like, the COVID period - and the world was really bleak, man. Everywhere was sad, everybody was feeling really down and depressed, and I didn’t want to make music that was overly deep or had too many think pieces. I just wanted us to be able to take our mind to somewhere where we’re having a good time."

The album featured a collection of up-and-coming producers some of whom Ajebutter22 revealed he discovered online. According to the music star, this album was the first he served as the sole executive producer and this allowed him to choose the producers he worked with.

"I was in charge of the sound like this is the first album I executive-produced 100% by myself. So I went out of my way to find producers online, on like different digital platforms, and guess what? You see some of the producers that are doing crazy things, they’re Nigerian and nobody knows, nobody has heard of them. Some of these guys have 1000 followers, no big name but they’re really good and I’m like you know what, I have to put these guys on. I have to show the world we have all this talent here as well."

Pulse Nigeria

Before dropping the album, Ajebutter22 took a break from the scene during which time he focused on other things. He revealed that he currently runs his own company so it was not easy juggling being a CEO with being a musician.

"I and BOJ dropped ‘Make E No Cause Fight’ volumes 1 and 2 up until 2019, so I didn’t feel like I wasn’t making music, and in 2020 was like the COVID year so I didn’t really feel absent, but yeah I also withdrew a little bit from the music scene, because I was focusing on some things on the tech side.

Before it was a lot easier because I was working in a company as an employee, and now I’m a CEO. It’s crazy doing that, being responsible for people, actually being the main man. It’s like being from a player on the team to being the captain. I’m the captain now, so it’s not easy."