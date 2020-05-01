The song was the lead single for their then-upcoming 5-track EP, ‘EU4RIA’ which has since been released today, May 1, 2020.

‘Feeling U’ was released as the second single for the EP, but it didn’t really have the reception that ‘Bad’ had. Nonetheless, the EP is still a viable experience in everything that makes Mut4y an amazing producer - either as one-half of sibling production duo, Legendury Beatz or as an individual act.

He has the unique ability to use digital instruments in a unique way while he creates a sonic identity and footprint for himself. On EU4RIA, he taps into the hunger of ElHi for something special. The EP is what you would call Afro-fusion - it finds a sonically vibrant bridge between R&B, Afro&B, Afro-Pop, Dancehall and Afro-Swing.

The biggest strength of EU4RIA EP is its cohesion - all the beats seem cut from the same cloth without sounding monotonous. This is something Burna Boy achieved spectacularly on African Giant. Another one of its strengths is that though EU4RIA is short at just five tracks, but it gives a listener the satisfaction of a beautiful listen.

ElHi is obviously the star of the show. Mut4y finds comfort in the background and gives his collaborator the worthy canvas to print his calling card - or more reasonably, his announcement to the Nigerian mainstream. ElHi is one of those artists who are impressive with expletives, adlibs and rhythms - things Nigerians now colloquially call, ‘vibes.’

But in all of it, ElHi uses his soul of lamba to find appropriate lyrics and story for the beats he’s given. Guess what? He excels. On the opening track, ElHi rides the Afro-Swing percussion and piercing organ with ease to document the story of a memorable woman in all of her beautiful glory.

She is a ‘Heart Robba’ and ElHi is in love. The highlight of this song is that moment ElHi says, “Otrumokpo babe you don jazz me…” The love-themed rambles of a sprung man continues on ‘Body.’ Mut4y might not be here, but this is the one time he steals the spotlight from ElHi - this beat is amazing.

‘Bad’ is easily one of the best Nigerian songs this writer has played in 2020. Its strength lies in that underlying dancehall influence, coupled with the instruments of Mut4y’s choice for slowed down EDM-esque melodies. That bass riff and those piano chords are just amazing. ElHi doesn’t let himself down by painting a scenario of problematic attraction in a show of strength.

‘Feeling U’ is another love story - its beat feels like something Wizkid would love. Topically, this feels like the encounter stage between a man and a woman. The title track to this EP rounds out the experience - it’s the most R&B song on the EP. Lyrically, this ElHi’s best bit of songwriting on EU4RIA - he sings about the imperfections of a relationship.

Final Thoughts

This EP has just one fault - track listing and sequencing. The arrangement should have been;

Feeling You

Heart Robba

Body

EU4RIA

Bad

This way, it would have told a love story from the encounter, to the admiration, to the lust, to the fights and then a potential break-up.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Tracklist: 1.0/2

Delivery: 1.5/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.4/2

Total:

7.2 - Champion