ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mr Eazi brags heavily in new single as he reveals album title 'Evil Genius'

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByEA

Mr Eazi brags heavily in new single as he reveals album title 'Evil Genius'.
Mr Eazi brags heavily in new single as he reveals album title 'Evil Genius'.

Recommended articles

The 16-track album is now available for pre-order HERE: https://empawaafrica.lnk.to/TheEvilGenius.

Mr Eazi is the latest artist to be featured in Vevo’s original content series Ctrl., with a stirring, defiant performance of the drill-infused “Advice” out today in support of the track’s release. Watch HERE.

The lyrically dense “Advice” namechecks a number of African martyrs including former Democratic Republic of the Congo president Joseph Kabila and Ken Saro-Wiwa, a Nigerian writer and activist whose 1995 hanging inspired domestic and international outrage. “I was coming from a place of having that energy,” Eazi says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recorded over a two-year period between Ouidah and Cotonou, Benin; Kigali, Rwanda; Accra and Kokrobite, Ghana; Lagos, Nigeria; London; Los Angeles; and New York City, The Evil Genius features some of Mr Eazi’s most personal work, as he dives deeply into subjects like love, betrayal, loneliness, and family, expressed through three distinctive acts.

In a first-of-its-kind fusion of African music and art, Mr Eazi commissioned visual artists from across the continent to create a unique, physical art piece to represent each of the album’s 16 tracks. For “Advice,” he tapped Nairobi, Kenya-based artist Alphonce Odhiambo, known as Alpha ODH, whose acrylic painting speaks to the track’s defiant lyrics.

Mr Eazi personally handpicked 13 artists, representing eight African countries, inviting them to collaborate in a process he describes as ‘informal and instinctual’.

“Inviting artists to create for the album was from my passion for creativity and expression,” Mr Eazi said. “The artworks visually unlock the ideas, emotion, and energy within my music.’

The artworks created for the album will be featured in a multi-sensory exhibition experience, which debuts in Accra, Ghana, from Sept. 13-17, before heading to 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair at Somerset House in London from Oct. 12-15. Additional exhibition announcements in other cities are forthcoming.

ADVERTISEMENT

MR EAZI TOUR DATES (w/ ChopLife SoundSystem)

Saturday, September 2 | Washington DC - Karma

Sunday, September 3 | Houston - Rise Roof Top

Sunday, September 24 | Atlanta - Revolt World @ Pangaea Studio

Mr Eazi brags heavily in new single as he reveals album title 'Evil Genius'.
Mr Eazi brags heavily in new single as he reveals album title 'Evil Genius'. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Download Mr Eazi press photos HERE (credit: Michael Oliver Love) For interviews and other requests, contact: belly@empawaafrica.com

_---_

#FeatureByEA

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mr Eazi brags heavily in new single as he reveals album title 'Evil Genius'

Mr Eazi brags heavily in new single as he reveals album title 'Evil Genius'

Here is how Frank Edoho became the king of clap backs we know today

Here is how Frank Edoho became the king of clap backs we know today

Olamide, others emerges most streamed Hip hop artistes on Spotify

Olamide, others emerges most streamed Hip hop artistes on Spotify

Ruger releases highly anticipated debut album 'Ru The World'

Ruger releases highly anticipated debut album 'Ru The World'

Portable responds to baby mama's allegations that he abandoned his son

Portable responds to baby mama's allegations that he abandoned his son

Ilebaye is playing mind games on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Whitemoney

Ilebaye is playing mind games on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Whitemoney

African artists projected to earn over $1.2 million in royalties from Mdundo

African artists projected to earn over $1.2 million in royalties from Mdundo

Street sensation Candy Bleakz features Blaqbonez & BadBoyTimz on new singles

Street sensation Candy Bleakz features Blaqbonez & BadBoyTimz on new singles

50 Cent faces criminal battery charges for hurling microphone at fan

50 Cent faces criminal battery charges for hurling microphone at fan

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A review of Burna Boy's 7th album 'I Told Them'

Burna Boy fails to offer best part of either world in 'I Told Them' [Pulse Review]

R-Kelly

R. Kelly, Universal Music to pay over $500k music royalties for victim's restitution, criminal fines

Burna Boy releases 7th album 'I Told Them'

Burna Boy releases 7th album 'I Told Them'

Most viewed songs

The 10 most viewed African songs