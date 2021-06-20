RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Moet Abebe dishes sexy energy in D'Banj's new video for, 'BANGA'

Motolani Alake

'BANGA' was produced by TUC and video directed by Clarence Peters.

Moet Abebe dishes sexy energy in D'Banj's new video for, 'BANGA.' (DB)

You've got to allow him greet you specially and then RE-INTRODUCE himself. His name is...BANGA!

Arguably Africa's biggest musical export, D'banj's superb run in the game for close to 2 decades is no mean feat, pioneering the afrobeats genre to the world and the charismatic entertainer is putting up a re-introduction with unarguably the hardest anthem you'd hear all summer 'BANGA', served in the classic D'banj sauce.

'BANGA' is a delicious afrobeat number by D’banj, teaming up with the Egypt 80 Band who delivered a ‘masterclass’ brass performance on the mid-tempo tune, giving off that magical feeling that captivates the listener from start to finish.

The video, starring the very sexy Radio Goddess - Moet Abebe, further adds life to the very intriguing tune which sees her combine perfectly with the Koko Master in delivering not just a colourful video but one with artistic finesse that will be talked about for a long time to come.

'BANGA' was produced by TUC and video directed by Clarence Peters.

You can watch the video below;

