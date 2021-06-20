Moet Abebe dishes sexy energy in D'Banj's new video for, 'BANGA'

Arguably Africa's biggest musical export, D'banj's superb run in the game for close to 2 decades is no mean feat, pioneering the afrobeats genre to the world and the charismatic entertainer is putting up a re-introduction with unarguably the hardest anthem you'd hear all summer 'BANGA', served in the classic D'banj sauce.

'BANGA' is a delicious afrobeat number by D’banj, teaming up with the Egypt 80 Band who delivered a ‘masterclass’ brass performance on the mid-tempo tune, giving off that magical feeling that captivates the listener from start to finish.

The video, starring the very sexy Radio Goddess - Moet Abebe, further adds life to the very intriguing tune which sees her combine perfectly with the Koko Master in delivering not just a colourful video but one with artistic finesse that will be talked about for a long time to come.

'BANGA' was produced by TUC and video directed by Clarence Peters.