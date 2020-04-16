Artist: MI Abaga and AQ

Album Title: The Live Report

Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap, Emo, Conscious Rap

Date of Release: April 15, 2020

Producers: Beats By Jayy

Album Art:

Length: 6 Tracks

Features: 0

Tracklist:

Label: 100 Crowns/Incredible Music

Details/Takeaway: It all started from when a fan asked AQ if he would ever record a project with MI Abaga. AQ replied, "Ask M..." The project was then recorded in six days and MI Abaga mixed it for three nights without taking a bath.

For MI Abaga, it's a second project in two months. For AQ, it's a second project in three weeks.

You can listen to the project HERE.