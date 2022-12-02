Artist: Mayorkun
Mayorkun wraps of 2022 with two new singles, 'Alarm' & 'Oshey Boys'
Afrobeats sensation Mayorkun has released two new singles 'Alarm' and 'Oshey Boys' with which he's set to wrap up a successful 2022.
Song Title: Alarm, Oshey Boys
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: December 2nd, 2022
Producer: Elton Chukwumah Chukwuka
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 22 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Sony Music West Africa
Details/Takeaway: Mayorkun new tunes 'Alarm' and 'Oshey Boys' pack his catchy word play and swaggering delivery for a song to wrap up a successful 2022.
