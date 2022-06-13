"Dear artists, please keep up the hustle" Don Jazzy admonishes upcoming artists

On his Twitter page on Sunday 12th June 2022, Don Jazzy posted a word of encouragement for upcoming artists telling them to keep up the hustle. "Dear artists, please keep up the hustle, It hasn’t picked yet does not mean that you are not who you are" he tweeted.
As far as the Nigerian music industry goes, Don Jazzy is one man whose influence and contributions run far and wide. The Mavins boss has displayed a commitment to encouraging and lending a helping hand to emerging artists and in his latest effort, he has a word of advice for them.
The tweet was inspired by the recent success of Mavin's act Crayon who seems to be finally getting his due. "See my boy Cray na. @crayonthis is having the time of his life. Trust me y’all haven’t seen anything yet sef." Don Jazzy boasted about the Mavins' signee whose stellar hook on 'Overdose (Overload)' has had fans raving about his talent.
Don Jazzy wants upcoming acts to learn from the resilience and patience of Crayon who despite his proven talent had to wait for a while before he started enjoying the success and recognition he very much deserved.
While countless upcoming artists for who the tweet was intended do not have the huge resources Crayon has enjoyed in the Mavins, the tweet will nevertheless serve as a morale booster to upcoming artists waiting for their time in the limelight.
