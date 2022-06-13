"Dear artists, please keep up the hustle" Don Jazzy admonishes upcoming artists

The tweet was inspired by the recent success of Mavin's act Crayon who seems to be finally getting his due. "See my boy Cray na. @crayonthis is having the time of his life. Trust me y’all haven’t seen anything yet sef." Don Jazzy boasted about the Mavins' signee whose stellar hook on 'Overdose (Overload)' has had fans raving about his talent.

Don Jazzy wants upcoming acts to learn from the resilience and patience of Crayon who despite his proven talent had to wait for a while before he started enjoying the success and recognition he very much deserved.