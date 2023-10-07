Mavin Records reportedly seeking investment or sale

In an article published by Billboard on October 6, 2023, Mavin Records is in the process of receiving external investment to either acquire a part of the label or an outright sale.

The article revealed that interest has been shown by different investment companies and major record labels with Universal Music Group (UMG) and HYBE leading the race.

According to Billboard, the investment and outright sale are valued at $125 million and could rise to $150 million or $200 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mavins have already signed collaborative deals with international outfits. Virgin Music which is an independent distribution company under UMG distributes Rema's music in the United States.

Mavin Records was founded by Nigerian music executive Don Jazzy after disbanding his previous Mohit Records. Mavin Records boasts of a large catalogue that includes the works of Wande Coal, Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Di'ja, Rema, Ayra Starr, Johnny Drille, Ladipoe, Boy Spyce, Bayyani, and the recently signed Lifesize Teddy.