Major Lazer All My Life ft Burna Boy

New Video Major Lazer - All My Life ft. Burna Boy

Watch the visuals for 'All My Life' by Major Lazer featuring Burna Boy.

  Published: , Refreshed:

Major Lazer has shared the visuals for the song 'All My Life', which features Burna Boy.

From the ''Afrobeats Mix'' tape, which was released on Thursday, September 13, the American group have shared a video to one of the songs, 'All My Life', which features Burna Boy.

All My Life is a catchy and brilliant Afro-reggae tune where Burna simply details his life events and happenings.

play A scene from the video for 'All My Life' by Major Lazer ft Burna Boy with dancers on the streets of Lagos (Youtube/MajorLazer)

 

The video shot on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria by South African fimmaker, Adriaan Louw opens with cuts from a man at the beach, to Burna Boy on a roof, and is a well scripted display of energy, colour, dance and pure vibes.

Taking to his Twitter page, Burna Boy posted, ''I’ve been waiting all my life for this type of vibe, I wanna see a million lights, LIGHT UP MY LIFE.''

Major Lazer will be releasing more videos from the project in the coming weeks and have asked their fans to vote for the one they want to see next ahead of their tour across Africa in September and October.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

