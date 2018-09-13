Pulse.ng logo
Major Lazer ft Burna Boy Kiss Daniel and Mr Eazi on Afrobeats Mix

Major Lazer Musical group drop 17 track ''Afrobeats Mix'' ft Burna Boy, Kiss Daniel and Mr Eazi

Major Lazer is out with a new mix-tape titled, ''Afrobeats Mix'' and it features a number of Nigerian artists.

play Major Lazer have released the ''Afrobeats Mix'' (Twitter/MajorLazer)

Major Lazer provides 17 incredible tracks on this new mixtape titled, ''Afrobeats Mix'' creating a mix perfect for all afrobeats lovers.

The American electronic dance music group includes record producer Diplo, and DJs Jillionaire and Walshy Fire.

The group which has over 3 projects to its name delivers a crisp mix that includes some major chart topping tracks including Davido's ‘If’ and ‘Stay Shining’ by Ricky Rick.

play Tracklist for Major Lazer's 'Afrobeat Mix' (Twitter/MajorLazer)

 

The 30 minutes short tape see Major Lazer dazzle with a number of old songs like their hit single, 'Particula' as all as new and unexpected exclusive features from Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, Nasty C, Raye, Kizz Daniel and many more.

LISTEN HERE

