Major Lazer ft Burna Boy Kiss Daniel and Mr Eazi on Afrobeats Mix

news

Major Lazer provides 17 incredible tracks on this new mixtape titled, ''Afrobeats Mix'' creating a mix perfect for all afrobeats lovers.

The American electronic dance music group includes record producer Diplo, and DJs Jillionaire and Walshy Fire.

The group which has over 3 projects to its name delivers a crisp mix that includes some major chart topping tracks including Davido's ‘If’ and ‘Stay Shining’ by Ricky Rick.

The 30 minutes short tape see Major Lazer dazzle with a number of old songs like their hit single, 'Particula' as all as new and unexpected exclusive features from Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, Nasty C, Raye, Kizz Daniel and many more.