Welcome to another episode of Loose Talk Podcast. On this episode, we have fan mail, some new smoke for Steve, some culture discussions and a potential new guest.

Onnoghen vs. Necessary conversations

After the fleeting fan mails, and the smoke dished to Steve, the podcast delves towards the matter of Onnoghen vs. Buhari, and the conversation the whole drama inspired. There was also some form of activism for Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari.

While there is an admittance of the wrongness of the President’s actions, the gang discuss how we might have wasted energy on a pointless issue that is bound to fester and we might have been better served discussing the more important issues during this election season.

During the course of this discussion, the gang also delves into withdrawal of Dr. Oby Ezekwesili from the Presidential race, and how it quickly festered into the infamous “Gorimapa Chris Brown” diss for singer-turned politician, Bankole Wellington, also known as Banky W.

In closing, we also got a discussion on the hypocrisy of Twitter Nigeria as regards the withdrawal of Oby Ezekwesili from the Presidential race.

Who wins the 2019 Presidential election?

The ever-viral discussion on who wins the 2019 Presidential election continues to brew as we hone in on February 2019. The breakdown of who might win and how he might win became a short discussion on this episode of Loose Talk Podcast.

Who did it first?

In 2018, music superstar, Wizkid supposedly sold out the O2 Arena in London, England. It created news, despite how he was only a headliner in an AfroRepublic line-up that included other acts – some of British origin.

The news made the airwaves and Wizkid FC – then in its callous infancy – got a rock on and blasted guitar riffs of delirious haze across social media, celebrating their patron.

Fast forward, a few years, David Adeleke – not the one at Pulse – also known as Davido reportedly sold out the same venue at his own show – a claim Guardian UK has since refuted its accuracy. That, however, has not stopped Twitter from celebrating. Neither has it stopped Wizkid FC from reminding Pulse music writer, Ehis Ohunyon “who did it first,” who of course is yours truly, Baba Bolu.

In essence, the gang discuss the intricacies of this issue as against the warring pillars of Nigerian stan culture, currently warring on Twitter.

Zlatan

The hottest rapper in Nigeria – simple! The gang breaks down his achievements in such a short time and discuss the things he still needs to do. The gang also take into account, the short attention spans of Nigerian music listeners and the unexpected happenings of Nigerian music.

As the podcast rolls to an end, we also get chatter on Emiliano Sala, the dire state of Nigerian airlines and DJ Cuppy.