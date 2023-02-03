Lojay returns with sensational single, 'MOTO'

Details/Takeaway: ‘MOTO’ is the third single from Lojay’s forthcoming EP 'GANGSTER ROMANTIC', an intimate reflection on the past year of his life, Lojay repurposes his candid journals and emotional entries on love, life, and heartbreak into a broody, sonic diary rife with reflections, expectations and contemplations on independence. The result is a moodier world, brimming with bouncy direction and effortless energy as he bares himself, leaving nothing behind.