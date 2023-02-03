Artist: Lojay
Lojay returns with sensational single, 'MOTO'
Talented artist Lojay has delivered a new single titled 'MOTO' which is in anticipation of his upcoming sophomore EP.
Song Title: MOTO
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: February 3rd 2023
Producer: Lojay, The Elements
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 58 seconds
Features: 1 - Olamide
Label: KORATORI RECORDINGS/Orchard
Details/Takeaway: ‘MOTO’ is the third single from Lojay’s forthcoming EP 'GANGSTER ROMANTIC', an intimate reflection on the past year of his life, Lojay repurposes his candid journals and emotional entries on love, life, and heartbreak into a broody, sonic diary rife with reflections, expectations and contemplations on independence. The result is a moodier world, brimming with bouncy direction and effortless energy as he bares himself, leaving nothing behind.
