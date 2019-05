Artist: Melvino featuring Wande Coal

Song Title: Gentility

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: May 3, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Cheating is an issue for any generation and on this new banger, King Coal joins Melvino to address the issue, especially for partners who take advantage of the meekness exterior to their partners.

This one looks set to be a banger.

You can watch the video below;