On February 26, 2021, Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy was spotted in a studio, jamming to his new song with Canadian superstar, Justin Beiber.

This came after several reports claimed Burna Boy is set to feature on Bieber's upcoming album, 'Justice' alongside Giveon, Khalid, Chance The Rapper, Dominic Fike, bEAM, Benny Blanco and more.

You can listen to Burna Boy and Justin Bieber's song below;