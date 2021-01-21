On January 20, 2021, Jonzing World's new act, Ruger jumped on his maiden public release alongside label boss, D'Prince and Rema. The song is titled, 'One Shirt.'

It sees Ruger flex his soprano vocals to tell his story, from when he used to go to shows with one shirt, raggedy shoes and with a derisory appearance due to his poor background. D'Prince sings about his journey while Rema shows gratitude. The mid-tempo Afro-pop song is delivered in a mix of Yoruba and Pidgin.

The song is released through Jonzing/Columbia UK and it was mixed by SWAPS and produced by Ditweni.

And that guitar solo at the end of the song is amazing.

You can play the song below;

You might remember that...

On January 18, 2020, D'Prince, MAVIN recording artist and Head Honcho of Jonzing world, a name derived from a single off his 2012 album, Frenzy unveiled his second artist in two years. His name is Ruger.

In March 2019, he unveiled Headies Next Rated Winner, Rema to Jonzing, an imprint of the Don Jazzy-founded and Tega Oghenejobo-led MAVIN. Ruger, who was formerly known as Mikki Drey will become Jonzing's first act since Rema.

Unlike the Rema deal, Ruger is only signed to D'Prince's Jonzing World, with no affiliation to MAVIN Records. Instead, it will be a joint-venture with Columbia/Sony Music. After D'Prince discovered the artist, he was approached by Columbia and the deal was done.