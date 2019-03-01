Burna Boy starts his 2019 run with the release of the new single, Dangote.

After enjoying what by every yardstick was the best year in his career yet in 2018, there is no stopping Burna Boy as he shares his first official song for the new year titled, 'Dangote.'

Working with now frequent collaborator, the talented producer, Kel P, Burna Boy makes references to Africa's Richest man, Aliko Dangote, while stating the need to continue to put in the work to remain relevant.

'Dangote' is a mid Afro-beat tune and follows similar template to some of his past records as he again turns to Fela Anikulapo Kuti's 'Palaver' for inspiration.