The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert!

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByLegend

Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert!
Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert!

Recommended articles

Positioned at the centre of the concert, the premium-extra-stout-drink brand raised the voice of Afrobeats by enhancing the ‘Based on Believe’ experience for the attendees through a delicate mix of cocktails, music, and great vibes, adding an extra touch of sophistication to the occasion.

Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert!
Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert! Pulse Nigeria

Johnny Drille, true to the attendees expectations, graced the stage with his famous Afrofusion flow, captivating the audience with his soul-stirring musical performance. Everyone in attendance could not help but sway happily to the sweet melodies — with a can of Legend in hand.

ADVERTISEMENT
Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert!
Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert! Pulse Nigeria

Adding to the excitement were Oiza and Meyi, a rising Nigerian musical duo known all over social media for their harmonious renditions. More stellar performances from up-and-coming artistes such as Angeloh, Zadok, Jake Doe, and Dotti The Deity, left the audience even more thrilled due to the high level of creativity on display.

Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert!
Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert! Pulse Nigeria

Ultimately, the event concluded on a high note, leaving the attendees full of excitement as the concert wrapped up. The entire experience was truly legendary, as Legend showcased its continued support for the Afrobeats industry.

Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert!
Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert! Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert!
Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert! Pulse Nigeria
Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert!
Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert! Pulse Nigeria
Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert!
Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert! Pulse Nigeria
Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert!
Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert! Pulse Nigeria

_---_

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByLegend

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert!

Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert!

Toke Makinwa recounts devastation at ex-husband's infidelity

Toke Makinwa recounts devastation at ex-husband's infidelity

Moet Abebe tearfully discloses reasons behind her failed engagement

Moet Abebe tearfully discloses reasons behind her failed engagement

Nigerian Idol kicks off breathtaking eighth season

Nigerian Idol kicks off breathtaking eighth season

Kizz Daniel hints at separation from fiancée

Kizz Daniel hints at separation from fiancée

Guchi releases exciting new two single-pack 'All Over You & Mon Bébé'

Guchi releases exciting new two single-pack 'All Over You & Mon Bébé'

CKay drops new single 'Nwayi'

CKay drops new single 'Nwayi'

Rukmani unveils sensational RnB masterpiece titled 'So Fine'

Rukmani unveils sensational RnB masterpiece titled 'So Fine'

Breakout sensation Basil drops debut single 'Vibration'

Breakout sensation Basil drops debut single 'Vibration'

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian actor Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Odumodu Blvck turns down request to perform at APC's Renewed Hope Concert

Odumodu Blvck refuses to perform at Tinubu's Renewed Hope concert

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted in music video shoot together

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot