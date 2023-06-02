Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert!

Positioned at the centre of the concert, the premium-extra-stout-drink brand raised the voice of Afrobeats by enhancing the ‘Based on Believe’ experience for the attendees through a delicate mix of cocktails, music, and great vibes, adding an extra touch of sophistication to the occasion.

Pulse Nigeria

Johnny Drille, true to the attendees expectations, graced the stage with his famous Afrofusion flow, captivating the audience with his soul-stirring musical performance. Everyone in attendance could not help but sway happily to the sweet melodies — with a can of Legend in hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Adding to the excitement were Oiza and Meyi, a rising Nigerian musical duo known all over social media for their harmonious renditions. More stellar performances from up-and-coming artistes such as Angeloh, Zadok, Jake Doe, and Dotti The Deity, left the audience even more thrilled due to the high level of creativity on display.

Pulse Nigeria

Ultimately, the event concluded on a high note, leaving the attendees full of excitement as the concert wrapped up. The entire experience was truly legendary, as Legend showcased its continued support for the Afrobeats industry.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

_---_

ADVERTISEMENT