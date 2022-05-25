Ladipoe, Ghost, other rappers react to 2022 Headies nomination list

Nominated in the Best Rap Song Category are:

'BREATHE' – A-Q FEAT CHIKE

'CROWN OF CLAY' – VECTOR & MI ABAGA FEAT. PHEELZ

'EARLY MOMO' – VECTOR FEAT. GOODGIRL LA

'FEELING' – LADIPOE FEAT. BNXN

'TYCOON' – SHOW DEM CAMP FEAT. REMINISCE & MOJO

'LOADING' – OLAMIDE FEAT BAD BOY TIMZ

Nominated for the Lyricist of the Year Prize are:

A-Q – 'THE LAST CYPHER'

BLAQBONEZ – 'THE LAST CYPHER'

JESSE JAGZ – 'VIPERS'

LADIPOE – 'PROVIDENCE'

PAYPER CORLEONE – 'IN DON WE TRUST'

VECTOR – 'CROWN OF CLAY'

The albums contending for the Rap Album of the Year Category are:

'CARPE DIEM' – OLAMIDE

'CLONE WARS VOL. 5 – THE ALGORHYTHM' – SHOW DEM CAMP

'GOLDEN' – A-Q

'MAFIA CULTURE, VOL. 2.0' – IDOWEST

'PROVIDENCE' – LADIPOE

The rap categories have divided opinion with some believing it's a fair and near accurate reflection of the year in review. Others have however contended that the nomination list fails to paint an accurate picture of the rap scene in the year in review. Some of the rappers whose songs were notably missing from the rap categories didn't take the snub with a stiff upper lip.

Superboy Cheque who must have been expecting at least a nomination with his successful singles 'Zoom' and the Fireboy assisted 'History' took to his Twitter account to share his feelings on his omission. The rapper who heavily infuses melody into his rap said he was constantly overlooked due to his style while rappers with similar style abroad were widely celebrated. He went on to further say that the non inclusion of different rap style is part of the reason Hip Hop is experiencing stagnation in Nigeria.

Superboy Cheque wasn't the only artist who aired his displeasure. Ghost who is one half of the rap duo Show Dem Camp took to Twitter to let the Headies and fans know that while he appreciates the nomination pf 'CLONE WARS VOL. 5 – THE ALGORHYTHM' for Rap Album of the Year, the plaque isn't a driving force or a motivation to him. He also hinted that he has no expectations from the Headies following the snub of their 2019 rap album 'Clone Wars Vol. IV (These Buhari Times).'

Similarly, rapper Ladipoe tweeted in celebration of his five nominations although he was shocked that his smash hit 'Feeling' featuring BNXN didn't get the nod for Song of the Year. Ladipoe's 'Feeling' will be contending with Vector's 'Early Momo' for the Collaboration of the Year award in what promises to be the most competitive Headies award in recent years.