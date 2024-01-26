ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido boasts about his verse on Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido talks up his verse on 'Twe Twe' remix,

Davido boasts about his verse on Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix
Davido boasts about his verse on Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix

Recommended articles

Davido's verse which had a combination of references to popular historical events and Nigerian music delivered in quintessential easily digestible Afrobeats writing drew a reaction from listeners.

Some listeners enjoyed the verse while many also had reservations over its quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido has however taken to X (formally Twitter) to boast about his verse by saying it doesn't need to grow on listeners, especially for its obvious instant impact.

"We no Dey do ‘it will grow on u ‘ for here," Davido posted on his official X account even as listeners continue to react to his verse on 'Twe Twe' remix.

Davido is one of Afrobeats' most reliable hitmakers whose verse has elevated several songs to commercial success hence he has the credentials to boast about the instant impact of his appearance on 'Twe Twe'.

Since the release of the original in December 2023, the song has enjoyed massive commercial success, and the remix is expected to build on this success.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido boasts about his verse on Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix

Davido boasts about his verse on Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix

Take a look at this homeless piece of sh*t - Tacha claps back at Mummy Zee

Take a look at this homeless piece of sh*t - Tacha claps back at Mummy Zee

Women leading isn't a Nollywood problem - 'Black Book' director Editi Effiong

Women leading isn't a Nollywood problem - 'Black Book' director Editi Effiong

Tacha Akide's 7 most controversial moments from BBNaija till now

Tacha Akide's 7 most controversial moments from BBNaija till now

CJ Obasi and Ayo Edebiri have been nominated for the 2024 NAACP Image Awards

CJ Obasi and Ayo Edebiri have been nominated for the 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Rising star Shilee teams up with hitmaker Reward Beatz for new singles

Rising star Shilee teams up with hitmaker Reward Beatz for new singles

Award-winning producer & artist Del B taps Majeeed for new single 'Luv You'

Award-winning producer & artist Del B taps Majeeed for new single 'Luv You'

Wizkid & Bloody Civilian to appear on new Bob Marley EP

Wizkid & Bloody Civilian to appear on new Bob Marley EP

Sensational Afropop star Ta Liebe drops eagerly awaited EP 'The Vibe'

Sensational Afropop star Ta Liebe drops eagerly awaited EP 'The Vibe'

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna-Boy - 'Outside' album cover

6 years since the release of Burna Boy's 'Outside': Is it his most important album?

Anthems & Vibes Records champions alternative music evolution with self-titled album

Anthems & Vibes Records champions alternative music evolution with self-titled album

6 Grammy achievements Burna Boy is the first Nigerian to attain

6 Grammy achievements Burna Boy is the first Nigerian to attain

5 Nigerian artists who have been accused of failing to appear at paid events

5 Nigerian artists who have been accused of failing to appear at paid events