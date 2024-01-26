Davido boasts about his verse on Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix

Davido's verse which had a combination of references to popular historical events and Nigerian music delivered in quintessential easily digestible Afrobeats writing drew a reaction from listeners.

Some listeners enjoyed the verse while many also had reservations over its quality.

Davido has however taken to X (formally Twitter) to boast about his verse by saying it doesn't need to grow on listeners, especially for its obvious instant impact.

"We no Dey do ‘it will grow on u ‘ for here," Davido posted on his official X account even as listeners continue to react to his verse on 'Twe Twe' remix.

Davido is one of Afrobeats' most reliable hitmakers whose verse has elevated several songs to commercial success hence he has the credentials to boast about the instant impact of his appearance on 'Twe Twe'.