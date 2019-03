Kizz Daniel's Madu now has a remix featuring upcoming singer 2Free.

From his sophomore album, No Bad Songz, released in 2018, 'Madu' is one of the singles from Kizz Daniel that has become a presence on the charts. And as it is with many hit songs, a remix is usually created out of it.

This time, rising talent 2Free adds his vocals to the song bringing a new dimension and vibe to it.