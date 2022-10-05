Kizz Daniel & Tekno's 'Buga' becomes the most streamed song on Audiomack and Boomplay

The smash hit recently overtook Joeboy's hit single 'Alcohol' to become the most streamed song on Audiomack a freemium and premium streaming platform that boasts 5 million monthly users.

On Audiomack, 'Buga' has garnered a whopping 54.8 million streams surpassing Joeboy's 'Alcohol (Sip)' which has 54.6 million streams.

On Boomplay, 'Buga' has recorded 142 million streams surpassing the previous holder Joeboy's 'Alcohol' which has gathered 96 million streams.

Since its release in May, 'Buga' has enjoyed wide patronage which has made it into the biggest single out of sub Saharan Africa in 2022.