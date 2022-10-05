Details: In line with the song's theme which preaches a celebration of hard-earned success, 'Buga' is living up to its theme as it has become the most streamed song on two of Nigeria's biggest music streaming platforms.
Kizz Daniel & Tekno's 'Buga' becomes the most streamed song on Audiomack and Boomplay
'Buga' by Nigerian Superstar Kizz Daniel and multi-talented Afrobeats maestro Tekno has become the most streamed song on Audiomack and Boomplay.
The smash hit recently overtook Joeboy's hit single 'Alcohol' to become the most streamed song on Audiomack a freemium and premium streaming platform that boasts 5 million monthly users.
On Audiomack, 'Buga' has garnered a whopping 54.8 million streams surpassing Joeboy's 'Alcohol (Sip)' which has 54.6 million streams.
On Boomplay, 'Buga' has recorded 142 million streams surpassing the previous holder Joeboy's 'Alcohol' which has gathered 96 million streams.
Since its release in May, 'Buga' has enjoyed wide patronage which has made it into the biggest single out of sub Saharan Africa in 2022.
In the recently announced AFRIMA 2022 nominations list, Kizz Daniel scored 5 nominations for his effort in 'Buga' including Male Artist of the Year West Africa, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year.
