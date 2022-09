Kizz Daniel, Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage lead Nigerian nominees for AFRIMA 2022 [See Full List]

Closely following behind is Burna Boy, Davido, Fireboy, and Tiwa Savage who scored four nominations each.

Burna Boy is nominated for “Best Male Artiste in Western Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Album of the Year”, and “Artiste of the Year”.

Davido was nominated for "Best African Collaboration", "Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Electro, "Best Artist Duo or Group in African Pop", and "Best Male Artist in African Inspirational Music".

Fireboy got nominations for “Best Male Artiste in Western Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Artiste of the Year”, and “Best African Collaboration”.

Tiwa Savage earned four nominations for “Best Female Artiste in Western Africa”; “Artiste of the Year”; “Best African Collaboration”, and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African RnB/Soul”.

Other Nigerian artists with multiple nominations include CKay, Rema, Pheelz, and Asake.

SEE FULL NOMINEE LIST BELOW.