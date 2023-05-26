Grammy-winning Producer & Singer Kel-P shares new single 'What Have You Done?'

His first EP, 'Bully Season Vol.1,' which was supported by the single 'One More Night,' has garnered nearly 4 million streams, proving his popularity among music lovers. With his brand new single, 'What Have You Done?', Kel-P confirms his reputation as the Afrobeat revelation of 2023.

'What Have You Done?' mixed by Leandro “DRO” Hidalgo is an Afro-club single that is co-produced by The Elements. The song is accompanied by an intense music video that showcases an underground party in Lisbon. Through this video, Kel-P seeks to make us dance and have a good time.

The song is accompanied by a music video via Jones Worldwide and Virgin Music France/Universal Music France and is sure to mesmerize fans with its upbeat, peppy tone.The music video captures the essence of the song, and it perfectly aligns with the whole project's ambition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kel-P's ambition is to create music that makes listeners dance and have a good time. He is a multi-platinum star-producer who is now surprising us with his singer qualities. With 'What Have You Done?' he showcases his versatility and proves that he is a complete artist.

The upbeat tempo, infectious rhythm, and soulful vocals of 'What Have You Done?' make it a perfect party anthem.