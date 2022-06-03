Kaptain releases new song “Non Stop'' Ft. Teni

Kaptain’s extended plays from 2020, Kapacity and Love Ship, confirmed him as a talent to look out for while subsequent releases like “The Money Don Enter” and “Check Yourself” have kept up with the momentum of his earlier releases.

Ahead of the release of his debut album, Beyond Any Reasonable Doubt, the singer has returned with a new song titled ‘Non Stop’ featuring another popular afropop singer, Teni. Over a groovy instrumental produced by longtime collaborator Mikaba, Kaptain sings about moving ahead with his life regardless of any stumbling block because the direction of his life is orchestrated by a Divine figure.

Employing his typical chill delivery scheme, Kaptain sings about his blessing being unstoppable with Mikaba’s soulish samples serving as a base for his message while Teni contributes a memorable verse that sees her pulled into the singer’s unhurried universe.

The record which was released on Boomplay exclusively earlier in the week is one of the leading Trending Songs on the platform, gathering hundreds of thousands streams already.

Artist Profile

Etuk Favour Monday, known popularly as KAPTAIN is an Afro-Rap Fusion artiste from the South-South Region of Nigeria.

Born on January 19, 1996, the artiste who hails originally from Akwa-Ibom State, lived his childhood in Benin-City, the Edo State capital where he started recording music at the age of 16.

KAPTAIN’s style of music employs storytelling, delivered with a smooth sing-rap blend of English and the popular pidgin English as spoken by the peoples of south south Nigeria, heavily driven by subjects around HUSTLE * LOVE * LOYALTY * FAMILY. His musical influences include Drake, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Kendrick Lamar, Falz, Stormzy, Meek Mill and Nipsey Hussle.

So far, KAPTAIN has released two Extended Plays (EP), several singles along side official videos which has seen him garner over 40 Million Streams across DSPs.

