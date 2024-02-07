Kanye West adds Lagos to 2024 touring shortlist
Nigerians might be getting a Kanye West concert in 2024.
Recommended articles
With the three installments of his new album set to be released in the coming weeks with the first on February 9, Kanye West has posted a possible touring lineup on his Instagram story.
The post highlighted a shortlist of different cities around the world with Cairo Egypt, Nairobi Kenya, and Lagos Nigeria being the only African cities.
The possibility of Kanye West performing in Lagos has excited fans who will be eager to see one of the most decorated and best-selling rappers of all time perform in the Afrobeats capital.
Should Kanye West make a stop in Lagos as part of his 2024 tour, it would be the second time he's performed in Lagos. Kanye West was part of the international artist lineup at the 2007 Mega Star Jam.
Kanye West has also previously interacted with Nigerian music. He famously signed D'Banj to his label GOOD Music in 2011 before going on to appear on the 'Scape Goat' remix.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng