Date: February 6, 2020

Song Title: 2 Seconds

Artist: IVD featuring Davido and Peruzzi

Genre: R&B, Dancehall

Producer: IVD

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: IVD Records

Details/Takeaway: On the beautiful matter of sex, Davido crafts a beat-defining and momentous hook about fantasies.

You can play the song below;