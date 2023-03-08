10 hit songs by Nigerian Female artists

1. Tiwa Savage - 'Eminado'

Tiwa Savage is Nigerian music royalty whose talent and drive have created a spine for the women's end of the industry. After announcing herself in the industry in 2011, Tiwa went on to drop the smash hit 'Eminado' featuring Don Jazzy. The single remains a classic in her catalogue.

2. Yemi Alade - 'Johnny'

Yemi Alade rubs shoulders with the biggest acts in African music and when an inquest is taken into how it all began, it leads straight to her breakout hit single 'Johnny'.

The song was an instant smash hit that captivated listeners, rocketed her to fame, and attained classic status.

3. Chidinma - 'Emi ni Baller'

Chidinma was launched to fame after winning Nigeria's popular music reality show "Project Fame". At the height of her fame, Chidinma released the street famous hit 'Emi ni Baller' that remains a classic.

4. Jodie - 'Kuchi Kuchi'

Jodie took the industry by storm with the release of her hit single 'Kuchi Kuchi' which was dedicated to her child. The single exceeded every expectation as it became an instant hit that cut across demographics.

5. Mo'Cheddah - 'Ko Ma Roll'

This single rocketed Mo'Cheddah to fame thereby making her one of the hottest new acts on the continent. The single contributed to the popularity of female acts and is still fondly looked upon.

6. Niyola - 'Toh Bad'

This love record dominated TV and Radio stations for a long time while also launching Niyola into mainstream fame. The song is a classic love song and one of the most popular hits from a Nigerian female act.

7. Omawumi - 'If You Ask Me'

This single did not only thrill listeners, but it also passed a key message on different forms of abuse women are exposed to in society. This song is popular amongst listeners of all ages and is a classic record in Afrobeats.

8. Cynthia Morgan - 'German Juice'

Her entry into the industry brought a much needed diversity as she dazzled listeners with her Dancehall style. Cynthia Morgan left an indelible mark in the female arm of Afrobeats with her hit singles among which 'German Juice' ranks high.

9. Waje feat Muna- 'So Inspired'

When two talented women combined to create a special anthem that speaks to the strength of females, the result became an enduring hit.

10. Ayra Starr - 'Bloody Samaritan'

Ayra Starr is shaped to become one of the female talents set to continue the ascension of Afrobeats. Her hit single 'Bloody Samaritan' topped charts and displayed her hitmaker status.