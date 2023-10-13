ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ice Spice releases new single 'Pretty Girl' featuring Rema

Adeayo Adebiyi

American Hip Hop sensation Ice Spice has released a new song on which she features Rema.

Ice Spice releases new single 'Pretty Girl' featuring Rema
Ice Spice releases new single 'Pretty Girl' featuring Rema

Recommended articles

The collaboration with Rema who won MTV’s 2023 Video Music Award for Best Afrobeats follows back-to-back smash collaborations with rap trailblazer Nicki Minaj, including 'Princess Diana' with Nicki Minaj and 'Barbie World' with Aqua, which marked the biggest female hip-hop debut of 2023 and broke Whitney Houston's 31-year record for biggest jump to #1 in Billboard Rhythmic radio history.

All these back-to-back hits – which have all reached the Top 10 of the Billboard charts – have made Ice Spice, the artist with the most Hot 100 Top 5 singles in 2023.

This meteoric rise is actually as organic as they come, as the fan-dubbed ‘Princess Diana’ connects with her audience, dismisses noise, stays the boss of her own destiny and continues to focus on her songwriting and manifestations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only has Ice Spice made waves on the charts, but she has also broken records on socials. Last month, it was announced that she achieved the biggest streaming debut for a female rapper on Spotify.

The Bronx rapper surpassed a record previously held by Nicki Minaj. 'Karma,' on Taylor Swift's deluxe album, garnered an impressive 5.036 million streams in its first day.

This propelled it to No. 5 on the global Spotify chart. This is the biggest streaming debut for a woman rapper in global Spotify history for her 'Karma' collaboration with Taylor Swift.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa Magic announces yet another intriguing drama series titled 'Moments'

Africa Magic announces yet another intriguing drama series titled 'Moments'

EFCC raided my grandma's estate at 5 am - 'BBNaija' star Leo Dasilva

EFCC raided my grandma's estate at 5 am - 'BBNaija' star Leo Dasilva

Ice Spice releases new single 'Pretty Girl' featuring Rema

Ice Spice releases new single 'Pretty Girl' featuring Rema

Mayorkun drops new single 'Low Key!' ahead of new EP 'Love For Free'

Mayorkun drops new single 'Low Key!' ahead of new EP 'Love For Free'

Taiye Selasi to produce Lagos comedy-drama series 'Victoria Island'

Taiye Selasi to produce Lagos comedy-drama series 'Victoria Island'

DJ Michelle drops debut single 'Old Taker' featuring Tobyshang

DJ Michelle drops debut single 'Old Taker' featuring Tobyshang

'BBNaija' star Neo Energy donates to prisoners in his Warri hometown

'BBNaija' star Neo Energy donates to prisoners in his Warri hometown

Sony Group is set to invest $10 million in Africa's entertainment sector

Sony Group is set to invest $10 million in Africa's entertainment sector

Fame or service to humanity? Here's what Patoranking chose and why

Fame or service to humanity? Here's what Patoranking chose and why

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bella Shmurda immortalizes Mohbad in new song

Bella Shmurda immortalises Mohbad in new song

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria